Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target to $219.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $222.00 to $219.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TRV. HSBC boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.88.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $214.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $232.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.88.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $8,076,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Donnay Rowland sold 10,181 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $2,178,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

