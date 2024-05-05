JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target to $195.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.85.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of RGA stock opened at $201.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.94. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1-year low of $133.13 and a 1-year high of $202.06. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $1.51. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 16.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 19.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reinsurance Group of America

In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total transaction of $272,866.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,183.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total value of $272,866.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,183.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total transaction of $346,950.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,239 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGA. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Get Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Articles

