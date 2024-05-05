VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Position Reduced by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,169,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.31% of VICI Properties worth $101,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 87.4% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 455.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.10.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of VICI opened at $28.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.59. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $33.40.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $86,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,016.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

