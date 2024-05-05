Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 5,968 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,968 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $36,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 333.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.74.

Shares of TXN opened at $178.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.98. The company has a market cap of $162.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.83, for a total transaction of $18,286,320.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,009,121.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,529 shares of company stock worth $40,502,458 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

