Arizona State Retirement System Sells 954 Shares of Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 954 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 94,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,343,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,750,000 after purchasing an additional 396,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Atlanta Braves from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRK opened at $37.28 on Friday. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.95 and a 52-week high of $50.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.03.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $67.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.94 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

