Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $173.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ASND. StockNews.com raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $196.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $173.25.

ASND opened at $140.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.46. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $66.03 and a 1 year high of $161.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $148.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.02 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 16,574.15% and a negative net margin of 180.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,665,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,552,000 after buying an additional 594,855 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,030,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,658,000 after acquiring an additional 228,457 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,755,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $473,012,000 after acquiring an additional 85,555 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,828,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $345,417,000 after purchasing an additional 796,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,181,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $274,731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,825 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

