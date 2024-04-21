iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 108,236 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 116% from the previous session’s volume of 50,160 shares.The stock last traded at $42.52 and had previously closed at $42.78.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $514.44 million, a P/E ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISCG. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period.

About iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

