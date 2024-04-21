Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Price Target Cut to $87.00

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Hovde Group lowered shares of Bank First from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFC opened at $78.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $795.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.27. Bank First has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $92.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

In other Bank First news, Director Phillip R. Maples acquired 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.72 per share, with a total value of $53,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at $162,050.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bank First news, Director Phillip R. Maples purchased 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.72 per share, with a total value of $53,118.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at $162,050.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Kay Bourbulas acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.88 per share, for a total transaction of $49,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,408.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank First by 85,912.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,016,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,460,000 after buying an additional 6,009,596 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank First by 18.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 644,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,584,000 after acquiring an additional 101,415 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank First by 28.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,235,000 after purchasing an additional 91,207 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank First by 167.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 42,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank First by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,826,000 after purchasing an additional 35,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

