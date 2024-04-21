Calamos Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $7,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of O. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 423.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 302.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Trading Up 1.9 %

O opened at $53.04 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.38.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 244.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on O shares. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.96.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

