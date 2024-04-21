Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP trimmed its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 787,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,427 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises 1.6% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 0.19% of Chubb worth $177,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Performance

CB opened at $250.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.39. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.71 and a fifty-two week high of $260.58.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $3,701,330.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,228,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $3,701,330.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,228,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 26,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total value of $6,925,660.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,481,669.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.37.

View Our Latest Analysis on CB

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.