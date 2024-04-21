DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,175,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,725,000 after acquiring an additional 65,526 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,083,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,295,000 after acquiring an additional 260,783 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,606,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,847,000 after acquiring an additional 63,136 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,667,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,606,000 after acquiring an additional 292,767 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter worth about $116,373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $3,130,260.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,384.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DaVita news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 11,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.73, for a total value of $1,362,438.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,297 shares in the company, valued at $9,814,986.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James O. Hearty sold 26,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $3,130,260.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,384.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,540 shares of company stock worth $16,551,071. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DVA. StockNews.com cut shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DaVita presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.50.

NYSE:DVA opened at $127.82 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.51 and a twelve month high of $141.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.68 and a 200-day moving average of $109.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. DaVita had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

