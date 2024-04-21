Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (DRREF) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on May 15th

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, April 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th.
Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 2.2 %
OTCMKTS DRREF opened at C$6.65 on Friday. Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$5.39 and a one year high of C$8.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.70 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.51.
Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
