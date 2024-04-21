Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Purchased by Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MPW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,046,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,840,168,000 after buying an additional 496,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,294 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,479,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,687 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,923,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,675 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 30.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,610,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,926,000 after buying an additional 1,989,853 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPW. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 8.4 %

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $10.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.36.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.57%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -63.83%.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

See Also

