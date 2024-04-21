International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) by 7,928.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 23,784 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.34% of National Presto Industries worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in National Presto Industries by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in National Presto Industries by 695.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in National Presto Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. 58.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Presto Industries Price Performance

Shares of National Presto Industries stock opened at $81.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $580.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.95 and its 200 day moving average is $78.44. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.83 and a 1 year high of $84.29.

National Presto Industries Dividend Announcement

National Presto Industries ( NYSE:NPK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $98.42 million for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.14%.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. National Presto Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of National Presto Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

National Presto Industries Profile

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

