International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 18,108 Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 96.4% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 69.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 882.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $7.95 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $27.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.28. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 713.69% and a negative return on equity of 34.92%. The company had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue was down 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VIR shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vir Biotechnology

In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Ann M. Hanly sold 12,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $123,574.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,539. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Ann M. Hanly sold 12,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $123,574.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,539. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Phillip Pang sold 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $34,007.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,312.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 152,831 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,844. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It offers tobevibart + elebsiran for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta; elebsiran + PEG-IFN-a, tobevibart ± elebsiran ± PEG-IFN-a, and elebsiran+ TLR8+PD-1 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; VIR-1388 and Cure mAb combination for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; VIR-8190 for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus / human metapneumovirus; VIR-2981 for the treatment of influenza; VIR-1949 for the treatment of pre-cancerous HPV lesions; and VIR07229 and Sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand.

