Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Raised to $421.00 at BTIG Research

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at BTIG Research from $412.00 to $421.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ISRG. Barclays lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.17.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $366.34 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $254.85 and a 52-week high of $403.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $386.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.48.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 27.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total transaction of $1,598,307.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,958.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total transaction of $1,598,307.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,958.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 24,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total value of $9,147,659.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,544,365.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 377,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 739,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,140,000 after buying an additional 129,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

