Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KRYS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,400,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,416,000 after purchasing an additional 693,852 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,108,000 after purchasing an additional 366,855 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 485.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 340,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,538,000 after acquiring an additional 282,583 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4,608.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 167,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,428,000 after acquiring an additional 163,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Krystal Biotech

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total value of $4,274,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,550,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,138,786.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total value of $4,274,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,550,882 shares in the company, valued at $265,138,786.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,587 shares of company stock valued at $6,535,591. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS opened at $158.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 1,981.63 and a beta of 0.85. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.09 and a twelve month high of $189.97.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $42.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KRYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target (up from $178.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.22.

Krystal Biotech Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

