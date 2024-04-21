J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 6,700 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,700,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 278,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 33,546 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUJ opened at $11.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.11. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $11.70.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

