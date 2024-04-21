T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lowered its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,318 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.9% during the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.93.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS opened at $162.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $192.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.28 and a 200-day moving average of $156.24. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $168.64.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total value of $984,363.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,274,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 6,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total value of $1,072,985.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,616 shares in the company, valued at $20,414,297.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total transaction of $984,363.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,274,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,006,369 shares of company stock valued at $974,765,696 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

