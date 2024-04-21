Greenleaf Trust Boosts Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Capital One Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 49,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $142.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.28. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $149.27.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. As a group, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COF. Barclays upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.05.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

