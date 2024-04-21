Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $309.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.83.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total transaction of $438,290.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,345,214.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $1,077,737.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,673,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total value of $438,290.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at $11,345,214.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,874 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,825. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

TT stock opened at $288.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $162.04 and a 1 year high of $306.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $289.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.30.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.23%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

