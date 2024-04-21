J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $1.32 Million in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.33% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 367.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Insurance ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF stock opened at $112.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.20 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.83. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 12-month low of $82.29 and a 12-month high of $117.60.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.