J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $1.41 Million in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $377,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,148,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $49.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.50 and its 200 day moving average is $45.50. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $40.24 and a twelve month high of $51.70.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

