iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,752 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $45.14 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $45.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.00.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.