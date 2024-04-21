J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 48 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 302.5% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWO opened at $245.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.27. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.42 and a 52 week high of $273.76.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

