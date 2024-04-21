J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 208,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,444,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $17,102,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $148.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.93. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $123.92 and a one year high of $156.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

