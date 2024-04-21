J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,880 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNDF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,345,000 after acquiring an additional 26,849 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 52,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,093,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,961,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 226,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after buying an additional 30,263 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $34.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.25. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $30.16 and a twelve month high of $35.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.77.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.