Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Sentinus LLC grew its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 17,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EMQQ opened at $30.51 on Friday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1 year low of $27.32 and a 1 year high of $33.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.81 million, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.23.

The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of companies producing most of their revenue from internet or ecommerce activity in emerging markets. EMQQ was launched on Nov 13, 2014 and is managed by EMQQ.

