J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 338.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 16,748 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 208.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 14,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHV stock opened at $110.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.28. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.85 and a 1-year high of $110.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.4819 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $5.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

