Loar Holdings, Inc. (LOAR) Plans to Raise $275 Million in April 25th IPO

Loar Holdings, Inc. (LOAR) expects to raise $275 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, April 25th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 11,000,000 shares at $24.00-$26.00 per share.

In the last year, Loar Holdings, Inc. generated $317.5 million in revenue and had a net loss of $4.6 million. Loar Holdings, Inc. has a market cap of $2.2 billion.

Jefferies, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, Moelis & Co. and RBC Capital Markets acted as the underwriters for the IPO.

Loar Holdings, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We manufacture aviation parts. (Incorporated in Delaware) We specialize in the design, manufacture, and sale of niche aerospace and defense components that are essential for todayâ€™s aircraft and aerospace and defense systems. Our focus on mission-critical, highly engineered solutions with high-intellectual property content resulted in approximately 85% of our 2023 net sales being derived from proprietary products where we believe we hold market-leading positions.Â Furthermore, our products have significant aftermarket exposure, which has historically generated predictable and recurring revenue. We estimate that 52% of our 2023 net sales were derived from aftermarket products. The products we manufacture cover a diverse range of applications supporting nearly every major aircraft platform in use today and include auto throttles,Â lap-beltÂ airbags, two- and three-point seat belts, water purification systems, fire barriers, polyimide washers and bushings, latches, hold-open and tie rods, temperature and fluid sensors and switches, carbon and metallic brake discs, fluid and pneumatic-based ice protection, RAM air components, sealing solutions and motion and actuation devices, among others. We primarily serve three core end markets: commercial, business jet and general aviation, and defense, which have long historical track records of consistent growth. We also serve a diversified customer base within these end markets where we maintain long-standing customer relationships. We believe that the demanding, extensive and costly qualification process for new entrants, coupled with our history of consistently delivering exceptional solutions for our customers, has provided us with leading market positions and created significant barriers to entry for potential competitors. By utilizing differentiated design, engineering, and manufacturing capabilities, along with a highly targeted acquisition strategy, we have sought to create long-term, sustainable value with a consistent, global business model. *Note: Net loss and revenue are for the year that ended Dec. 31, 2023. (Note: Loar Holdings Inc. disclosed the terms for its IPO on April 17, 2024, in an S-1/A filing: 11.0 million shares at a price range of $24.00 to $26.00 to raise $275.0 million, if priced at the $25.00 mid-point of the range. Background: Loar Holdings Inc. filed its S-1, without disclosing terms for its IPO, on April 2, 2024. The S-1 filing used the placeholder figure of $100.0 million for the amount that Loar expects to raise in its IPO.) “.

Loar Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and has 1400 employees. The company is located at 20 New King Street White Plains, New York 10604 (914) 909-1311 and can be reached via phone at (914) 909-1311.

