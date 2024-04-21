Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 13,881 Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) by 56.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,881 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Orange were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORAN. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Orange in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Orange by 162.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Orange by 2,553.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Orange by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Orange during the 4th quarter worth $106,000.

Orange Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE ORAN opened at $11.51 on Friday. Orange S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.97 and a 52 week high of $13.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORAN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Orange in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.08.

Orange Profile

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

