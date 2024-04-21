LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $252.35

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 252.35 ($3.14) and traded as high as GBX 266 ($3.31). LSL Property Services shares last traded at GBX 262 ($3.26), with a volume of 20,241 shares trading hands.

LSL Property Services Stock Down 1.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £272.43 million, a PE ratio of -403.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 261.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 252.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05.

LSL Property Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LSL Property Services plc provides services to mortgage intermediaries, specialist mortgage and insurance advice to estate agency customers, and valuation services to mortgage lenders in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying and Valuation Services, and Estate Agency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LSL Property Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSL Property Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.