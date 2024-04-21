MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
MFA opened at $10.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 2.10. MFA Financial has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $11.90.
MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $169.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.75 million. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 13.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MFA Financial will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MFA Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,946,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,582,000 after buying an additional 163,555 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 290,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 96,711 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,678,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,132,000 after purchasing an additional 132,826 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,329,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after purchasing an additional 203,681 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 17,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.
MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.
