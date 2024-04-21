Mattias Stetz Sells 5,001 Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) COO Mattias Stetz sold 5,001 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $30,556.11. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 606,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,120.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mattias Stetz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

On Wednesday, March 27th, Mattias Stetz sold 88,431 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $567,727.02.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Mattias Stetz sold 13,657 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $79,620.31.

Rush Street Interactive Price Performance

Shares of RSI stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $7.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.97. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 1.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 28.95% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $193.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Craig Hallum raised Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Rush Street Interactive

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 357.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rush Street Interactive

(Get Free Report)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.