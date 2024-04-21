Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Director Purchases $49,800.00 in Stock

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) Director Paul J. Plante bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $49,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Richardson Electronics Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of RELL opened at $10.46 on Friday. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $19.58. The company has a market capitalization of $149.30 million, a PE ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.71.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $52.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Richardson Electronics Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Richardson Electronics’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Richardson Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

Institutional Trading of Richardson Electronics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RELL. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

