Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Huron Consulting Group Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HURN)

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) – Barrington Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note issued on Monday, May 6th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.55. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Huron Consulting Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.75 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

HURN has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Huron Consulting Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $87.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Huron Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $77.99 and a 1 year high of $113.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.88.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.35. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $355.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2,020.0% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 3,273.3% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total value of $417,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,921.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.13, for a total transaction of $29,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,585,461.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total transaction of $417,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,921.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,380 shares of company stock valued at $3,966,654. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

