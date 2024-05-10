Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) Issued By Cormark

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Slate Office REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. Cormark also issued estimates for Slate Office REIT’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get Slate Office REIT alerts:

Slate Office REIT Price Performance

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.31). The business had revenue of C$50.26 million during the quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.