Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Issued By William Blair

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Krystal Biotech in a research report issued on Monday, May 6th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Krystal Biotech’s current full-year earnings is $1.82 per share.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.76) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 452400.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KRYS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective (up previously from $178.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KRYS

Krystal Biotech Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $158.74 on Wednesday. Krystal Biotech has a 12-month low of $86.03 and a 12-month high of $189.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Activity at Krystal Biotech

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total transaction of $4,274,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,550,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,138,786.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total value of $4,274,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,550,882 shares in the company, valued at $265,138,786.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total transaction of $829,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,823.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,087 shares of company stock worth $6,210,591. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krystal Biotech

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRYS. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 724,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,862,000 after purchasing an additional 383,495 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Krystal Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth $14,272,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,854,000 after buying an additional 17,614 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 40.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,400,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,416,000 after acquiring an additional 693,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 8.8% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.