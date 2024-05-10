Tian Ruixiang Stock Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, May 14th (NASDAQ:TIRX)

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, May 14th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, May 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, May 14th.
Tian Ruixiang Price Performance
Shares of Tian Ruixiang stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. Tian Ruixiang has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.62.
Tian Ruixiang Company Profile
