Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ICHR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Ichor in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Ichor from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley raised shares of Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR opened at $37.98 on Wednesday. Ichor has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $46.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Ichor had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $203.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ichor will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $2,268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $2,268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 7,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $327,988.14. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,291,741.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,848 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ichor by 9.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,103,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,093,000 after purchasing an additional 265,677 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ichor by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,664,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,612,000 after acquiring an additional 41,104 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ichor by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,764,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,350,000 after acquiring an additional 56,725 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Ichor by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 498,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,780,000 after acquiring an additional 105,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ichor by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 465,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,354 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

