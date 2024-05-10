Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $30.99 and last traded at $30.69, with a volume of 49875 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.45.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.88%.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on HASI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.22.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Up 7.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.78. The company has a current ratio of 19.42, a quick ratio of 19.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,618,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,009,000 after purchasing an additional 713,519 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,883,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,948,000 after buying an additional 583,665 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,553,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,928,000 after buying an additional 117,549 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,517,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,866,000 after acquiring an additional 64,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,027,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,350,000 after acquiring an additional 166,192 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Get Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.