Dylan Allread Sells 9,981 Shares of Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) Stock

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) COO Dylan Allread sold 9,981 shares of Wag! Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $20,760.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 439,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dylan Allread also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 17th, Dylan Allread sold 35,855 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $76,012.60.

On Monday, April 15th, Dylan Allread sold 700 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $1,449.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Dylan Allread sold 3,429 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total value of $6,755.13.

On Monday, March 18th, Dylan Allread sold 1,564 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $3,143.64.

On Thursday, March 14th, Dylan Allread sold 4,887 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $9,920.61.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Dylan Allread sold 9,195 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $19,585.35.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Dylan Allread sold 23,008 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $47,166.40.

Wag! Group Stock Performance

Shares of PET opened at $2.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Wag! Group Co. has a one year low of $1.59 and a one year high of $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.12 million, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1.88.

Institutional Trading of Wag! Group

Wag! Group ( NASDAQ:PET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Wag! Group had a negative return on equity of 275.90% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wag! Group Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Wag! Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Wag! Group during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Wag! Group during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Wag! Group during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wag! Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

About Wag! Group

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

