Analysts Set Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Price Target at $13.67

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MESO. StockNews.com downgraded Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

NASDAQ MESO opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $818.66 million, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 3.45. Mesoblast has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $10.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.05.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MESO. Lazari Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mesoblast by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

