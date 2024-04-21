Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.75 Million Holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,148 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of International Bancshares worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBOC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 1.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 8.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 3.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $2,168,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,312,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,149,923.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Bancshares Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBOC opened at $54.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.35. International Bancshares Co. has a 1-year low of $39.10 and a 1-year high of $56.53.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $211.03 million during the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 42.45% and a return on equity of 18.32%.

International Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is an increase from International Bancshares’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. International Bancshares’s payout ratio is 19.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

