NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of NiSource worth $6,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in NiSource in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 41.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

Insider Activity at NiSource

In other NiSource news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 11,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $297,019.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:NI opened at $27.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.86 and a 52 week high of $28.95.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NiSource

NiSource Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.