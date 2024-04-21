Orchid Island Capital’s (ORC) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market perform rating on shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Orchid Island Capital to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Orchid Island Capital stock opened at $8.26 on Thursday. Orchid Island Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.05. The stock has a market cap of $423.74 million, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.83.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -175.61%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,183,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406,623 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,502,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,578,000 after purchasing an additional 361,242 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Orchid Island Capital by 12.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,862,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,283,000 after buying an additional 320,297 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 33.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,073,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,650,000 after buying an additional 521,401 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,568,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after buying an additional 319,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

