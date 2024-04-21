Orchid Island Capital’s (ORC) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2024

JMP Securities restated their market perform rating on shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORCFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Orchid Island Capital to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

View Our Latest Analysis on ORC

Orchid Island Capital Stock Performance

Orchid Island Capital stock opened at $8.26 on Thursday. Orchid Island Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.05. The stock has a market cap of $423.74 million, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.83.

Orchid Island Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -175.61%.

Institutional Trading of Orchid Island Capital

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,183,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406,623 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,502,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,578,000 after purchasing an additional 361,242 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Orchid Island Capital by 12.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,862,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,283,000 after buying an additional 320,297 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 33.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,073,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,650,000 after buying an additional 521,401 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,568,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after buying an additional 319,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

About Orchid Island Capital

(Get Free Report)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.