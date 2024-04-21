Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Takes $206,000 Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,170 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Logitech International by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Logitech International by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Logitech International by 249.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOGI. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Logitech International from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Logitech International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Logitech International news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $54,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,464.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Prakash Arunkundrum sold 699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $62,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,106,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $54,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,464.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,572 shares of company stock worth $2,207,555. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Price Performance

LOGI opened at $77.31 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a one year low of $53.91 and a one year high of $96.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.05.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.43. Logitech International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. On average, analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Logitech International Profile

(Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Further Reading

