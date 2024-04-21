Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (PIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on May 1st

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Price Performance
NYSE PIM opened at $3.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.14. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $3.28.
About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
