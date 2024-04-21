Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (PMM) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 23rd

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0238 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of PMM opened at $5.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.89. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $6.42.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.
