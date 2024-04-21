Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $379.37

Shares of Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 379.37 ($4.72) and traded as high as GBX 408 ($5.08). Avingtrans shares last traded at GBX 400 ($4.98), with a volume of 12,940 shares changing hands.
Avingtrans Stock Up 2.6 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 379.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 379.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £132.36 million, a PE ratio of 2,105.26 and a beta of 0.58.
Avingtrans Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. Avingtrans’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,631.58%.
Insider Activity
About Avingtrans
Avingtrans plc engages in the provision of engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.
Further Reading
