Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $379.37

Shares of Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 379.37 ($4.72) and traded as high as GBX 408 ($5.08). Avingtrans shares last traded at GBX 400 ($4.98), with a volume of 12,940 shares changing hands.

Avingtrans Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 379.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 379.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £132.36 million, a PE ratio of 2,105.26 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Avingtrans alerts:

Avingtrans Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. Avingtrans’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,631.58%.

Insider Activity

About Avingtrans

In other news, insider Stephen King sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 390 ($4.85), for a total value of £21,060 ($26,216.86). In related news, insider Roger Steven McDowell sold 27,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 370 ($4.61), for a total value of £103,230 ($128,507.41). Also, insider Stephen King sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 390 ($4.85), for a total value of £21,060 ($26,216.86). Company insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Avingtrans plc engages in the provision of engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avingtrans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avingtrans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.